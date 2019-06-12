Man murdered at Okahandja dumpsite

WINDHOEK – The lifeless body of an unidentified man – with serious cut wounds to the head – was found at an Okahandja dumpsite on Sunday morning.

According to a police crime report, the cut wounds were inflicted with a sharp object.

The report states that according to the observations made at the crime scene, the deceased was at his sleeping place at the dumping site and was attacked and ran about 60 metres before he fell down and died. The deceased was discovered by a passerby.

In unrelated matter, a four-year-old girl died after she drowned in a canal on Saturday at Etunda village in Ruacana.

The deceased is identified as Lola Daniel. She was left home alone by her mother with her little sister. “It is further alleged that the deceased and her sister were seen playing next to the canal. It is believed the deceased as a result, fell into the canal and drowned,” stated the police report.

Furthermore, the police at Kahenge in Kavango West Region opened a case of culpable homicide after a 29-year-old died when his vehicle overturned. The incident happened around 01h25 at Tondoro village along the B10 main road.

The deceased, Hausiku Jonas Mutuku, 29, was unlicensed. He was driving from Nankudu to Tondoro village when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn and he died. He was driving alone in the vehicle.

