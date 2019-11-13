Man nabbed over theft of medical equipment John Muyamba National Kavango West

MURURANI - A man of unknown age was arrested when he was found in possession of suspected stolen medical equipment. The man was arrested at the Mururani police checkpoint in Kavango West on Saturday.



He was found in possession of 150 small boxes containing blood glucose meters in his private vehicle, believed to have been stolen from the ministry of health. According to the police weekend crime report, the suspect was allegedly driving from Rundu to Windhoek with six other passengers.

The accused, who was identified as Adao Ndombassi, was granted bail of N$6 000 when he appeared in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court yesterday.



He appeared before magistrate Hellen Olaiya, while public prosecutor Helvi Gorases represented the state in the matter, which was postponed to 23 January 2020. In another incident, a 32-year-old Belgian national died in a car accident after a bus carrying 21 passengers collided with a truck that allegedly crashed into a cow.

The injured were rushed to the Rundu state hospital in Kavango East Region. The accident happened on Sunday at Katjinakatji in Kavango West Region at about 20h00.

In another unrelated matter, a three-year-old boy drowned in the Okavango River, while attempting to swim with other kids on Saturday.



He was identified as Andreas Mukena. His body was retrieved from the river and his next of kin were informed.

Police investigations continue.



Still in Kavango East, a woman died after her shack caught fire at Ndama in Rundu on Saturday.

Her son sustained serious burn wounds and is admitted in the Rundu hospital. According to the police crime report, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Helena Mate Katanga.

Her next of kin were informed.

Police investigations continue.

