Man runs amok, beats boy to death Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – A two-year-old boy died instantly on Saturday after a 50-year-old man allegedly beat him with a spade all over his body, while a second victim, a girl aged three, is fighting for her life at Onandjokwe hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Edna Nawa of the Oshikoto police, the girl Eva Ihuhwa sustained a deep cut on her neck.

The deceased has been identified as Martin Junior Horaseb. The incident happened at Ethiya village, Omuntele constituency.

Nawa said the suspect allegedly has a history of mental illness. “The suspect further killed a dog, damaged properties in the house, before fleeing the scene to the neighbours where he continued to cause havoc by smashing the windows of two vehicles, as well as destroying a cuca shop,” said Nawa.

The suspect, whose identity is known, cannot yet be named as he is still to appear in court (today, Tuesday). Nawa added that the suspect had to be taken to hospital as he has been acting strange.

The police also opened an inquest case after 36-year-old Angula Frans Tangeni’s dead body was discovered in his sleeping room at Omafufu village, Okankolo, on Sunday afternoon.

Next of kin in both incidences were informed and police investigations continue.

2019-11-19 07:41:29 | 6 hours ago