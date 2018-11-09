Man shot in head during quarrel

WINDHOEK - A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life in the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital where he is receiving treatment after he was reportedly shot in the head by a security guard of King Nehale Security Company.

The incident happened at Epalela location (Ehafo Store), Onesi Constituency in Omusati Region on Wednesday at around 01h30 near Omahenene. According to the Omusati regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, it is alleged the suspect shot the victim in the head after the two were involved in a bitter verbal spat and traded insults.

The man now fighting for his life sustained serious injuries to his left eye, ear and jaw.

“The shotgun with the serial number 05002595 was confiscated,” said Simaho. The victim was identified as Aron Timotheus Hamemufufa, a Namibian aged 22, residing at Epalela.

The suspect is Amwaama Fillemon, a Namibian male aged 25 who hails from Uukwandongo village, Outapi Constituency in Omusati Region.

Fillemon on Thursday already appeared in court and was remanded in custody. The police investigation into the matter continues.

