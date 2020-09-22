Man slapped with 45 years for murder and rape Nuusita Ashipala Courts & Crime Khomas

ONGWEDIVA - The Oshakati High Court recently sentenced Eliaser Uunandapo to 30 years imprisonment for murder and another 15 years for rape.

Judge Marlene Tommasi ordered that eight of the years imposed on the murder case run concurrently with the sentence imposed on the rape case.

Uunandapo raped and murdered a woman at the Okanyothi cuca shops in the district of Ondangwa on 19 March 2012.

According to the court documents, Uunandapo was the last person to have been seen in the company of the deceased as they left the cuca shops together.

The body of the deceased was found the next morning, half naked near a water pond with her belongings scattered in the vicinity.

Judge Tommasi during the sentencing said the accused was convicted after medical evidence showed that a savage and fatal attack was perpetrated on the deceased.

“Furthermore, he was seen leaving with the deceased and his DNA was found to have been present in the vestibule of the deceased. The accused was then duly convicted of rape and murder,” said Tommasi.

The judge further said Uunandapo showed no remorse for the barbaric act he has committed and having considered both the factors in mitigation and aggravation, however, the court questions the likelihood that the offender could be rehabilitated.

The deceased husband told the court he and his two minor children have been severely affected by the passing of the wife.

Before his death, the husband said his wife used to work in the mahangu field and also take care of the children, however, the children are currently being taken care of by her family.

“He told the court that the youngest child has not accepted the passing of her mother in that she keeps asking for her late mother. He testified that his family has been broken down,” said Tommasi.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-09-22 09:01:53 | 4 days ago