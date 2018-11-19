Man stabbed over a cellphone

ONGWEDIVA – A man is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife following an argument over a cellphone.

Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator in the Omusati Region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the victim sustained serious injuries after he was reportedly stabbed twice on the left ribs. The two were said to have been arguing over a cellphone when the victim was allegedly stabbed. The incident happened at Oshikwawo settlement, Iikokola village in the Tsandi Constituency of Omusati Region on November 4.

The suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene and appeared in the Okahao Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He is a resident of Iikokola village, but originates from Ondungaelo in the Oshitundu area in Angola.

