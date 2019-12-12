Man stabs another over revenge Nuusita Ashipala National Oshana

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana has opened a case of attempted murder against a 19-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another male with an Okapi knife at Evululuko on Monday.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed the victim in the chest.

Inspector Tomas Aiyambo of the police public relations in Oshana said the suspect is alleged to have stabbed the other man over revenge, following an altercation that happened previously between them.

The suspect has been arrested while the victim is reported to be in a stable condition at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Still in Oshana region, a 12-year-old boy is reported to have drowned at Okankete village in Oshitayi near Ondangwa on Monday.

The deceased, Natangwe Simon is alleged to have drowned in a well while he was swimming with two other boys.

His body was taken to the Oshakati mortuary and his next of kin has been informed.

The police have opened an inquest case and investigation into the matter continues.

Still on Monday, a white Ford Ranger was stolen from a car wash in Ongwediva.

According to the police, the owner allegedly left the car at the car wash; however, upon return to pick it up, the car was allegedly gone. The car was found abandoned at Omano ga Kambungu village south of Ondangwa. The suspect is alleged to have abandoned the car after its rear tyre burst and got stuck in the sand.

The car was spotted and reported to police by public members, after noticing it standing in the position where it was stuck for too long.

The suspect is known but has not yet been arrested.

2019-12-12 07:22:44 | 5 hours ago