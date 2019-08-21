Man stones brother to death 

OMUTHIYA - A 34-year-old man succumbed to head injuries allegedly inflicted by his younger brother last Saturday following an altercation.

The 22-year-old suspect, Tangeni Phillipus, a learner at Onguti Secondary School in Oshikoto Region was arrested and appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He was denied bail.

“It is alleged that the deceased, Johannes Indongo Nekongo Phillipus, was hit with a stone on the head by his brother around 20h00 at Ekango-lyaKahani location, Oneumba village, Oniipa. The victim went to Onandjokwe hospital where he was admitted for treatment and succumbed later due to injuries,” said Oshikoto regional crime investigation coordinator, Naomi Katjiua.

“The suspect and deceased are biological brothers and lived in the same house,” she added.

2019-08-21 07:22:57 5 hours ago