Man suspected of killing wife found dead Selma Ikela National Khomas

After allegedly strangling his wife to death on Thursday morning in Windhoek, a 37-year-old resident of Kleine Kuppe drove all the way to Omega in the Kavango East area where he committed suicide.

The lifeless body of Eric Zambwe Sikanda was discovered on Friday morning.

It is alleged Sikanda was en route to Katima Mulilo where he and the wife are from. The police suspect Sikanda killed his wife, Purity Luze Matengu, a nursing student in their backyard rented flat on Thursday morning and fled the scene thereafter.

New Era learnt the relationship between the two was marred with violence.

Khomas regional police crime investigations coordinator Abner Agas said Matengu’s body was discovered on Thursday early evening after Sikanda called a relative and informed her that he had killed his 29-year-old wife therefore they should go and inform the authorities.

Agas said since the relative Sikanda called resides elsewhere she in turn called occupants in the main house where Sikanda and the wife rented to check on Matengu whereby they confirmed the incident. New Era also learnt that Sikanda had also at the same time informed his relatives he was going to end his life.

According to the police, Sikanda was unemployed after he had resigned from his government job. The couple had a child together.

2020-02-24 07:19:34 | 4 hours ago