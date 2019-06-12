Man to stand trial for girlfriend’s death

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor general has decided to prosecute a Windhoek resident who is accused of fatally stabbing his 62-year-old girlfriend 12 times in 2017.

The accused, Benjamin Strong, 55, is now arraigned with a count of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, and counts of attempted murder, rape and obstruction of justice. According to the prosecutor general’s decision, Strong should stand trial in the Windhoek High Court.

Strong appeared yesterday from custody before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

The prosecution is charging that on September 17, 2017, Strong intentionally killed Johanna Resandt, 62, by stabbing her to death.

According to the post-mortem report, twelve stab wounds were observed on Resandt which included four penetrating wounds to the left pleural cavity.

During Strong’s failed bail application, a witness who was together with Strong and Resandt on the night of the incident revealed during his testimony that he saw Strong stabbing Resandt with a knife. He testified that prior to the incident they were all out drinking. Allegedly after their return, Strong and Resandt got into a heated argument, which consequently resulted in Strong stabbing Resandt 12 times with a knife.

According to the witness, in an attempt to intervene, Strong allegedly stabbed him too. The witness further indicated that he became unconscious after Strong pushed him and could not recall what happened after the stabbing.

According to the police, Resandt was found dead in a pool of blood in a house in the vicinity of Otjomuise, Windhoek on the date in question. Furthermore, the police indicated that the events that led to the stabbing are unknown as the people involved were under the influence of alcohol.

In his defence, Strong who is accused of having been a violent partner, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he found his girlfriend dead upon his return home in the morning. Strong has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Strong is expected to appear in the Windhoek High Court on July 18 for a pre-trial conference.

2019-06-12 09:34:36 15 hours ago