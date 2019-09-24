Man who killed and burnt girlfriend still on the run

WINDHOEK – The 35-year-old man who killed and burned his live-in girlfriend is still on the run, the Khomas Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo, said yesterday. Shikongo said the police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.

Shikongo said a case of arson, murder and defeating the course of justice has been opened by the state.

Shikongo appealed to people living in Nalitungwe informal settlement in Katutura and the surrounding areas who have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the police immediately.

Police told New Era on Sunday that the couple were heard fighting in the morning around 01h00, with the woman calling out for help.

Around 04h00 the neighbours saw their shack on fire and they thought they were both inside. Community members extinguished the fire and called the fire brigade for assistance. The woman’s remains were discovered in the shack with an axe stuck in her neck.

A statement issued by National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Jospeh Kauandenge said the police should not issue police officers with service pistols who have complaints of violence against them. Kauandenge’s statement comes after a police constable, Herman Abed, at Walvis Bay, shot three times at his ex-girlfriend last week Thursday.

Abed who made his first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court was denied bail on charges of attempted murder.

“We demand that such members be suspended from their duties because they are failing to protect and threaten the right to life and protection as depicted in article 3 of the Namibian constitution,” stated Kaundenge.

Kauandenge also called for moral and spiritual education to be taught in schools for pupils to understand what is right and wrong in their formative years.

