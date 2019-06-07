Marathon Sugar donates 15 bikes to P.A.Y

WINDHOEK - Marathon Sugar recently donated 15 bikes to young local cyclists attached to the Physical Active Youth (P.A.Y) initiative, which is situated at the Windhoek Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centre in Katutura.

The junior cycling team is made up of riders between the ages of 13 and 18, all coming from various backgrounds and who don’t have the necessary equipment to participate in various competitions.

The main aim of P.A.Y is to nurture self-confidence, critical thinking and active citizenry in young Namibians coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, who in the near future will be expected to contribute to a more equal and knowledge-based Namibia.

Marathon Sugar marketing officer Genevieve Fisch feels that sport for social development is a method of bringing about social change through the use of sports.

‘’Sport refers to the physical activity and development in any individual, health, social and economic benefits. Sport and play are used as tools for peace and development,’’ she said.

Fisch said it is on this basis that they strongly support P.A.Y and also for the fact that sport acts as a bridge between social and economic gaps. The sponsorship will help the junior cycling team with personal development and simultaneously improve their prospects in terms of future employability, she believes.

She also said they have been searching for a group of cyclists from disadvantaged backgrounds, who were guided by the community influencers and caregivers to develop through this exciting sport. The company donated 15 cycles to P.A.Y and hope that they would reap the rewards and foster individual growth.

2019-06-07 10:45:20 15 hours ago