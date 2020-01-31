Marbeline opens The Nails and Wine Club Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Nails and Wine Club is an initiative designed to create a platform where professional women from all walks of life can meet to unwind, while at the same time discuss important issues of the day and implementing projects aimed at empowering the girl child.

Founder Marbeline Goagoses told Entertainment Now! that the primary focus of the club is to focus on the young and how they can take meaningful action to make their lives better. ‘’The idea of the club was birthed from the notion that as working women, we barely have a moment to spare for ourselves with the responsibilities of being a mother, a partner, a career woman and so much more! So, being a part of the club offers women the opportunity to have fun but to also interact and network,’’ she explained.

The Nails and Wine Club will have activities such as sessions with motivational speakers on relationships or financial matters, amongst others, fun cooking classes, yoga lessons, themed events, trips out of town, and so much more.

Goagoses said since the call for membership was announced, the response has been nothing short of overwhelming from all over the country. Proving that there is certainly a need for these types of platforms where women are eager to be heard. ‘’The idea to create a club of this nature has been one of my life goals since I can remember. And as a matter of fact, it almost realised in the form of a book club that I had formed at some point. So now, I am going to integrate the idea of the book club in the Nails and Wine Club and we are going to create our own cool movie,’’ she glowingly expressed.

She feels 2020 is going to be a year where women will be rising up to life’s challenges in all aspects. ‘’There is no doubt in my mind. It is evident from the response to join this club. We are no longer satisfied with the mundane. We are no longer content with mediocrity. We want it all, and we can. It is time – our time,’’ she ended.



Marbeline feels... It is time for women to stand together and support one another while having fun.

