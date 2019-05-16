Mariental reviews tender for new fire station

Edgar Brandt

WINDHOEK - After awarding a tender for the construction of a new fire station, the Mariental Municipality is reviewing the allocation following an objection by another company that submitted a bid which was lower by close to N$90 000. The municipality initially awarded the tender to James and Young Enterprises, whose tender came in at N$4.281 million, but this tender was challenged by Tulu Trading Enterprises who said they can complete the project for N$4.191 million.

“The Mariental Municipality are (sic) at this current stage not able to comment on this matter because the matter is under review at the review board. We will thus only be able to comment on this matter once the process is completed,” said Mariental Municipality’s Senior Manager: Economic Development and Community Affairs, Catherine Boois, in a response to questions sent by New Era.

The objection raised by Tulu Trading’s owner, Ephraimn Tulu, was based on the belief that his company met all necessary technical and financial requirements as stipulated by the Mariental Municipality and as outlined in the Public Procurement Act. “The determining factor for awarding the tender should be the substantial and responsive lowest bidder that meets all requirements,” said Tulu when contacted for comment. In correspondence with the municipality, Tulu objected and appealed the awarding of the multi-million dollar tender.

“We have noted the undisputed omissions on the evaluation of our bid and would like the Bid Evaluation Committee and the Procurement Committee to operate within the Public Procurement Act 15 of 2015 and its regulation,” read Tulu’s letter to the municipality.

The tender for Mariental’s new fire station was advertised in local newspapers on January 25, 2019, after which a total of 28 bids were received. These bids were evaluated by the Bid Evaluation Committee on March 12.

During the selection period an objection was lodged with the Procurement Committee by Tulu Trading Enterprises cc. The Procurement Committee then resolved to refer the evaluation report back to the Bid Evaluation Committee.

However, the tender was eventually awarded to James and Young Trading Enterprises after the Procurement Management Committee received the revisited report provided by the Bid Evaluation Committee. The awarding of this tender was confirmed in a letter dated April 15, 2019.

However, Tulu Trading Enterprises, a company registered in 2011, questioned the awarding of the tender on the basis that it was the lowest qualified bidder that met all stipulated requirements.



2019-05-16 10:45:50 4 hours ago