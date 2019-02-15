Market expansion could reduce unemployment – Namwandi

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The founder of the International University of Management (IUM), Dr David Namwandi, says contrary to recent sentiments linking unemployment to wrong career choices he feels expanding Namibia’s job market could create more jobs that could absorb unemployed university graduates.

Namwandi, who is the chairman of the IUM Governing Council, made known his views that contradict the thoughts of the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Dr Itah Kandji-Murangi who attributed the country’s high unemployment rate to students making wrong career choices.

“What is required is the expansion of the market. This is only possible when graduates are equipped with the necessary academic and technical skills. These skills are key as they would enable the graduates to compete effectively and create work and wealth through the establishment of firms and projects,” Namwandi told IUM staff and students gathered for the official opening of the new IUM academic year.

He said the skills taught at university level must encompass concepts such as creativity, innovation, curiosity and entrepreneurship.

Namwandi said that as a university they are aware that industrial experience is paramount, thus this year IUM has embarked on a process of students’ employment which includes recruiting students in various IUM departments from second year at a fee.

“This process shall equip students with the necessary skills and experience and equally, I believe it is another way of easing the government’s internship programme,” he said.

“In this respect, IUM acknowledges the need to have strong, mutually beneficial collaborations with both local and international organisations in order to strengthen and add value to the intellectual outcomes,” Namwandi said, adding, “No man is an island.”

Acting Vice Chancellor of IUM, Professor Kingo Mchombu, who also spoke at the event said students should take their studies very seriously and realise that studying at university is very demanding.

“Avoid friends who detract your attention from your work – rather work closely with friends who have similar goals as yourself. Should you experience difficulties, your head of department, office of the dean of students, and student counsellor are all on standby to help and assist as much as possible,” Mchombu added.

Mchombu encouraged students to respect all the staff who are taking care of them on different aspects. “Respect does not cost you a cent, it is part of our African culture,” said the professor.

Mchombu reacted to complaints about the lack of customer service being experienced in the retail, hospitality, transport and other sectors.

He said there was a need to “develop a sustainable culture of excellence in customer service and care among all staff members”.

