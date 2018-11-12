Mass resignations hit police force - Ndeitunga

WINDHOEK- The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Sebastian Ndeitunga, said he wants the salaries of officers holding the rank of inspector and below increased as the force is losing personnel due to resignations.

Ndeitunga put his request through Safety and Security Deputy Minister Daniel Kashikola while the latter was addressing a police parade at Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College last week.

Ndeitunga said although the deputy minister was not the right person to speak to about the issue, he (Kashikola) has the ability to channel the request further.

“We are requesting from Inspectors downwards – the salary needs to be drastically improved. We know we are facing a financial tsunami and it is not unique to Namibia but all countries in the world,” noted Ndeitunga. He explained the police force is losing officers who are resigning for greener pastures and he wants to stem the resignations.

“When we look at the ranks of those resigning it is from inspector down. I haven’t seen a chief inspector, deputy commissioner or inspector general resigning,” said Ndeitunga.

The police force has a high turnover as a result of resignations and retirements. Due to the economic crisis the force has frozen all new recruitments. Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi could not provide figures on the number of resignations.

Furthermore, Ndeitunga who has been addressing officers throughout the year about the importance of service delivery to the public also spoke on serious crime affecting Khomas Region.

Ndeitunga said there is a serious problem in Khomas of drug trafficking, noise pollution, drug and alcohol abuse which are rampant.

Ndeitunga also spoke about pirate taxi drivers robbing schoolchildren and even threatening to rape them. “We have taxis with false number plates circulating in the capital city. That’s why we called this parade to reflect on the strategies that we have in place. Members of the public are looking at us because they know we have been appointed to make sure we protect them from criminal activities. It is a cause of concern for all of us. The public are complaining about the poor service we are rendering. We are heading into the festive season and we need to re-strategize. How will we make sure that those going on holiday, that their homes are not vandalised or broken into,” he said.

