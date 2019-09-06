Mavis Braga-Elias scoops award at Top Pan African Awards 2019

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Recognition is likely to be one of the best dreams of every woman and for Namibia’s favourite blogger, businesswoman, founder of the EM Love Foundation and Director of One Economy Foundation.

Mavis Braga Elias was recognised as one of the most influential women in business and government, in a category of Welfare and Civil Society Organisations, last week in Sandton, South Africa.

Africa’s Most Influential Women in Business and Government (MIW) award has been a leading recognition platform since its inception by CEO Communications in 2001.

It’s a platform for the upliftment and celebration of the achievements of women which has come a long way. The platform has developed into a sustainable annual programme that recognises the achievements of women across the African continent.

Amongst the candidates of the most influential women in business and government that have won the prize before are such as University of Namibia (Unam) Professor Elizabeth Amukugo, Presidential Advisor on Constitutional Affairs & Private Sector Interface Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi and Managing Director of Easy-HR Consultancy Charmaine Davis.

Talking to Entertainment Now! Braga-Elias could not contain her excitement, mentioning that she feels honoured to be on the list of most influential women in the continent.

“ The opportunity has given me a responsibility to make sure I inspire other women even though the award was not supposed to be given to one person as there are a lot of people who have contributed to the foundation and I feel like each one of those people deserves this,” says the New Era newspaper’s Columnist.

Braga-Elias contributes weekly to New Era’s Youth Corner with her social reflection articles. She applauded everyone who nominated her and believing in her to represent the country.

