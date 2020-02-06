Mazda marks its 100th anniversary Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

Mazda Motor Corporation celebrated its 100th anniversary of its founding on January 30, 2020. At the centenary event an official comment was made by Akira Marumoto, Representative Director, President and CEO:

“Mazda originated as a company producing cork and then took the path to manufacturing automobiles. Now, our cars have found friends with many customers from over 130 countries and regions. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the customers, dealers, suppliers, business partners and the local community, who have supported us over the years through good and bad times, to whom we owe our 100 years of existence. As we look ahead to the next 100 years, we will continue to put people first and cherish our ‘uniqueness of co-creating with others.’ As we strengthen co-creation and cooperation with all those connected with the company, we will continue to challenge ourselves to create unique products, technologies, and experiences that our customers love.”

A ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its foundation took place today at an auditorium in the company’s headquarters in Hiroshima to express appreciation to all stakeholders who supported the company and reaffirmed resolution for the next one hundred years of future. Approximately 500 people including executives, employees and representatives of workers’ union and affiliated companies attended the ceremony. Also commenting on the centenary was Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda Southern Africa: “An independent Mazda in SA has allowed us to re-establish and re-ignite the strong heritage and legacy that Mazda and its cars have always had in the South African market. The incredible product that Mazda Corporation continues to produce, and the amazing partnerships we have with our dealer partners and all our stakeholders, have made it possible to continuously grow the brand since becoming independent six years ago. Although Mazda Southern Africa has only been in existence for 6 years, we are proud to be part of the 100-year-old Mazda Brand.”

