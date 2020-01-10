Meatco slaughtered over 115 000 cattle in 2019 Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco), the country’s biggest exporter of top quality natural beef products, last year slaughtered over 115 000 cattle. Outgoing board vice-chairperson Ronald Kubas made the announcement yesterday at a media briefing to introduce the new Meatco CEO Mushokabanji Mwilima.

“Meatco has proven its strategic role in the agriculture industry by slaughtering over 115 000 cattle for the year 2019, in an attempt to assist farmers, especially during the drought,” Kubas said.

“The corporation slaughtered almost 85 percent more than the corresponding time of the previous year, while keeping prices stable,” he added.

Kubas said despite the challenges faced by the domestic economy, coupled with a persistent drought which has negatively impacted the farming community, Meatco has managed to remain viable and contributed positively to the country’s agricultural sector.

In particular, he said, last year the organisation boosted the local economy by paying over N$1.1 billion in producer prices to cattle producers.

Praising the appointment of Mwilima, Kubas said the incoming CEO comes with a wealth of industry experience and insight, while he boasts a myriad of credentials.

“Given his experience, credentials and industry insight, we have no doubt that Mr Mwilima will take the organisation to greater heights with the current competent team of executives at Meatco, a supportive management and a skilled workforce and most importantly our livestock producers as well as other key industry stakeholders,” he said.

Mwilima is expected to start in his new portfolio next month on 1 February. He currently holds the position of executive director at Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) and is a former Meatco Board member who represented communal farmers until his resignation on 29 November 2019.

Kobus said the appointment of Mwilima means that all executive positions have now been filled at the corporation, which augurs well for the organisation’s stability. He also announced that the corporation board’s term was coming to an end and a special members meeting was held to nominate new board members.

