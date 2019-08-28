Meet the face behind Alvaro Media Group

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Not only that he is the Brand Strategist, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of the biggest media and marketing company in the country, Alvaro Media Group, he is also a Director of Namibia’s annual popular fashion event, Windhoek Fashion Week.

Born and raised in Gobabis, Kalistu Mukoroli has worked hard especially to be a media guru that he is, despite working in the corporate world for 15 years.

Taking us through his journey of content creating, Mukoroli said, “I take brands and create awesomeness out of them. I have worked with individuals, SMEs, corporate and running a media creative agency and television productions.”

“I think it’s hard work, dedication, being true to myself and what I do and also the support from friends and family that has brought me where I am today,” he further explained.

Travelling so many places such as South Africa, which has a large media industry, and producing the first independent entertainment television show ‘Voguish Africa’ is what inspired Mukoroli to venture into media and follow his dreams.

He commented that the media industry in the country is on the right path and the reception has been good.

Recalling some of his greatest achievements so far, Mukoroli said: “ It was no easy coming into a media space and starting a successful company from scratch that currently works with clients such as Standard Bank, Umti Lodge, Ongwediva Trade Fair, Swakopmund International Trade Fair, Simply You Magazine just to mention a few.”

For five years, Alvaro Media Group has been taking five student interns each year to work for them for three months and so far, they have employed five interns permanently.

Being someone that has no formal qualification in media despite the short courses that he did, but was able to upscale himself in the media industry is what makes Mukoroli proud of himself.

He advises the youth to be true to who they are, for them to be able to reach their full potential.

“Your real friends and family will always be there for you but you also need to be honest to yourself and decide on what you want in life,” he further advised.

2019-08-28 07:43:38 14 hours ago