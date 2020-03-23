Members of the 7th National Assembly

The 96 members of the National Assembly, with voting powers, were sworn in on Friday for the next five years until 2025. Reappointed Vice president Nangolo Mbumba was also sworn in, but will now have to resign from parliament after he was installed as vice president on Saturday. President Hage Geingob will also have to appoint eight non-voting members to the National Assembly in line with country’s constitution. The full list of the 96 members is as follows.

All People’s Party

(two seats)

Ignatius Shixwameni

Erastus Shuumbwa

Christian Democratic Voice Party

(one seat)

Gothard Kandume

Landless People’s Movement

(four seats)

Bernardus Swartbooi

Henny Seibeb

Edson Isaacks

Utaara Mootu

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters

(two seats)

Jan Mukwilongo

Longinus Iipumbu

National Unity Democratic Organisation (two seats)

Ester Muinjangue

Josef Kauandenge

Popular Democratic Movement

(16 seats)

McHenry Venaani

Jennifer Van den Heever

Diederik Isaak Vries

Vipuakuje Muharukua

Nicolaas Albertus Smit

Jan Johannes van Wyk

Elma Jane Dienda

Esmeralda Esme !Aebes

Johannes Martin

Kazeongere Zeripi Tjeundo

Koviao Vetarera Hengari

Geoffrey Kupuzo Mwilima

Elizabeth Celeste Becker

Timotheus Sydney Shihumbu

Winnie Rauha Moongo

Pieter Mostert

Rally for Democracy and Progress

(one seat)

Mike Kavekotora

Republican Party of Namibia

(two seats)

Clara Gowases

Mathias Mbundu

Swanu of Namibia

(one seat)

Tangeni Cornelius Iijambo

United Democratic Front of Namibia

(two seats)

Apius Auchab

Dudu Murorua

Swapo Party of Namibia

(63 seats)

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Sophia Shaningwa

Pohamba Shifeta

Lucia Iipumbu

Thomas Alweendo

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

Johanna Kandjimi

Peya Mushelenga

Alexia Manombe-Ncube

Calle Schlettwein

Lucia Witbooi

Nangolo Mbumba

Christine //Hoebes

Erastus Uutoni

Itah Kandjii-Murangi

Hambyuka Hamunyera

Hilma Nikanor

Stanley Simataa

Maria Jagger

John Mutorwa

Annakleta Sikerete

Peter Katjavivi

Margaret Mensah-Williams

Royal /Ui/o/oo

Sylvia Makgone

Kletus Karondo

Heather Sibungu

Tobie Aupindi

Fenni Nanyeni

Jerry Ekandjo

Frans Kapofi

Bertha Dinyando-Nyambe

Verna Sinimbo

Hafeni Ndemula

Veno Kauaria

Natangwe Ithete

Anna Nghipondoka

Vincent Mareka

Nono Katjiingisua

Daniel Kashikola

Agnes Tjongarero

Leon Jooste

Juliet Kavetuna

Mandela Kapere

Maria Elago

Modestus Amutse

Loide Kasingo

Penda Ndakolo

Paula Kooper

Albert Kawana

Jennely Matundu

Doreen Sioka

Leevi Katoma

Faustina Caley

Utoni Nujoma

Kornelia Shilunga

Tjekero Tweya

Emilia Amupewa

Derek Klazen

Agnes Kafula

Alfeus !Naruseb

Anna Shiweda

Sebastian Karupu

2020-03-23 07:53:15 | 23 hours ago