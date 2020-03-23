Members of the 7th National Assembly
The 96 members of the National Assembly, with voting powers, were sworn in on Friday for the next five years until 2025. Reappointed Vice president Nangolo Mbumba was also sworn in, but will now have to resign from parliament after he was installed as vice president on Saturday. President Hage Geingob will also have to appoint eight non-voting members to the National Assembly in line with country’s constitution. The full list of the 96 members is as follows.
All People’s Party
(two seats)
Ignatius Shixwameni
Erastus Shuumbwa
Christian Democratic Voice Party
(one seat)
Gothard Kandume
Landless People’s Movement
(four seats)
Bernardus Swartbooi
Henny Seibeb
Edson Isaacks
Utaara Mootu
Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters
(two seats)
Jan Mukwilongo
Longinus Iipumbu
National Unity Democratic Organisation (two seats)
Ester Muinjangue
Josef Kauandenge
Popular Democratic Movement
(16 seats)
McHenry Venaani
Jennifer Van den Heever
Diederik Isaak Vries
Vipuakuje Muharukua
Nicolaas Albertus Smit
Jan Johannes van Wyk
Elma Jane Dienda
Esmeralda Esme !Aebes
Johannes Martin
Kazeongere Zeripi Tjeundo
Koviao Vetarera Hengari
Geoffrey Kupuzo Mwilima
Elizabeth Celeste Becker
Timotheus Sydney Shihumbu
Winnie Rauha Moongo
Pieter Mostert
Rally for Democracy and Progress
(one seat)
Mike Kavekotora
Republican Party of Namibia
(two seats)
Clara Gowases
Mathias Mbundu
Swanu of Namibia
(one seat)
Tangeni Cornelius Iijambo
United Democratic Front of Namibia
(two seats)
Apius Auchab
Dudu Murorua
Swapo Party of Namibia
(63 seats)
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
Sophia Shaningwa
Pohamba Shifeta
Lucia Iipumbu
Thomas Alweendo
Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila
Johanna Kandjimi
Peya Mushelenga
Alexia Manombe-Ncube
Calle Schlettwein
Lucia Witbooi
Nangolo Mbumba
Christine //Hoebes
Erastus Uutoni
Itah Kandjii-Murangi
Hambyuka Hamunyera
Hilma Nikanor
Stanley Simataa
Maria Jagger
John Mutorwa
Annakleta Sikerete
Peter Katjavivi
Margaret Mensah-Williams
Royal /Ui/o/oo
Sylvia Makgone
Kletus Karondo
Heather Sibungu
Tobie Aupindi
Fenni Nanyeni
Jerry Ekandjo
Frans Kapofi
Bertha Dinyando-Nyambe
Verna Sinimbo
Hafeni Ndemula
Veno Kauaria
Natangwe Ithete
Anna Nghipondoka
Vincent Mareka
Nono Katjiingisua
Daniel Kashikola
Agnes Tjongarero
Leon Jooste
Juliet Kavetuna
Mandela Kapere
Maria Elago
Modestus Amutse
Loide Kasingo
Penda Ndakolo
Paula Kooper
Albert Kawana
Jennely Matundu
Doreen Sioka
Leevi Katoma
Faustina Caley
Utoni Nujoma
Kornelia Shilunga
Tjekero Tweya
Emilia Amupewa
Derek Klazen
Agnes Kafula
Alfeus !Naruseb
Anna Shiweda
Sebastian Karupu
