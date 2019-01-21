Mensah-Williams to embark on social upliftment projects

WINDHOEK- National Council Chairperson Margret Mensah-Williams says 2019 will be a year where her office will embark upon social upliftment projects targeting the youth, the rural poor and all those Namibians who suffer from psychological and physical abuse.

Her promised journey is in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), which aims to achieve a significant reduction in poverty and inequality, as well as uplifting the living standards of people through inclusive growth and wealth creation.

In 2014, the youth unemployment rate was at 39 percent and according to recent reports, it has increased to 43.4 percent. The fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) target is to decrease this to 33 percent by 2022.

As part of her New Year message, Mensah-Williams however said she will not be able to do it alone.

“I will partner with corporates, NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and anyone who would like to contribute towards making Namibia a better and inclusive place for all.

In the 2019 calendar year ahead, she noted the National Council once again pledges to continue working hard towards realising its vision which is “A House of Review that truly represents the interest of the people of Namibia”.

Upon recess in December, she noted 2019 promises to be a busy year with the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Therefore, she had called on fellow Members of Parliament to come back ready to do their part in stimulating the national economy and grow government revenue.

“In order to achieve our long-term goal, all the 42 honourable Members of Parliament will continue involving citizens by consulting them at the constituency level through our various committee public hearings and offer them a platform to make their voices heard whenever a bill of public interest is tabled in the house,” she remarked. She revealed the National Council passed 11 bills and 15 reports and they have finished everything else that was passed to them by the National Assembly.

Mensah-Williams repeated her call to all Namibian citizens to engage them on matters they consider as important, saying, after all, Parliament is the people’s place and the pillars of our democracy are based on citizens participating in the democratic process. Furthermore, she said they will once again continue with citizen’s involvement initiatives such as the Rural Women’s Parliament with men as partners, the Junior National Council as well as the Homeless People’s Parliament.

“For this new year, I only have one wish, which is more and more Namibians freely engaging their parliamentarians and following the events in both houses. From all of us at the National Council, may the New Year bring you peace, health and prosperity,” she wished.



2019-01-21 09:34:37 7 hours ago