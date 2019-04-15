Mensah’s heroin trial to resume in May

WINDHOEK – The trial of former Air Namibia cabin crewmember, Percival Mensah, will resume in May due to the unavailability of the presiding officer.

Mensah, 36, is on trial on a count of drug dealing and a count of acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities, which fall under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

According to Mensah’s charge sheet, he was found in possession of 10 270kg of heroin with a street value of N$500 000. However, according to experts in the Namibian Police Force’s Drug Law Enforcement Unit, 10 parcels of heroin equate to 10 kilograms valued at N$5 million. The state is alleging that they tried to smuggle the heroin out of Namibia through the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on December 16, 2016.

Mensah has denied any wrongdoing. During his ongoing trial, Mensah, through his defence attorney Jan Wessels, said he does not dispute being at HKIA on the date in question but he denies being the owner of the heroin.

Mensah was arrested in December 2016 alongside Clint Chundve Hill, 26, who has since been removed from the case due to lack of evidence.

According to witnesses, who have taken the stand thus far, on December 16, 2016, a black suitcase could not be cleared, as there were foreign substances in it. They testified that the bag was seized following the discovery.

The police detected a suspicious substance that was later confirmed to be heroin hidden in the cabin attendant’s check-in luggage of the Namibian airline that was destined for Frankfurt.

Upon inspection, an extra bag was found in the suitcase. The extra bag allegedly contained 10 parcels with substances suspected to be heroin. An analysis was done, which confirmed that the substance found in the bag was indeed heroin.

Mensah has been on bail of N$10 000, which was extended until his trial resumes on

May 6.

2019-04-15 10:02:43 11 hours ago