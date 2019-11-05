  • November 5th, 2019



Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped

Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped

Obrien Simasiku   National   Oshikoto
620
0

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - Two young men were arrested last week in Oshikoto Region for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman.

Chief Inspector Edna Nawa said the suspects were arrested last week Tuesday at Indongo Ya Keelu after they supposedly took turns to rape the victim. 

“They allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, then dragged her to one of the suspects’ house, where they took turns to have sexual intercourse with her without consent,” stated Nawa. 

The suspects, Ensfris Taati Penda Modestus (20) and Pendapala Wapota (22), both unemployed, appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and were denied bail. 
Police investigation continues.


Obrien Simasiku
2019-11-05 07:20:54 | 4 hours ago
Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped

