Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - Two young men were arrested last week in Oshikoto Region for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman.

Chief Inspector Edna Nawa said the suspects were arrested last week Tuesday at Indongo Ya Keelu after they supposedly took turns to rape the victim.

“They allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, then dragged her to one of the suspects’ house, where they took turns to have sexual intercourse with her without consent,” stated Nawa.

The suspects, Ensfris Taati Penda Modestus (20) and Pendapala Wapota (22), both unemployed, appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and were denied bail.

Police investigation continues.

2019-11-05 07:20:54 | 4 hours ago