Metropolitan walks the talk with MTC Knockout Project sponsorship… ‘JJD’ fires shot at Amupanda

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - One of Namibia’s insurance giants Metropolitan yesterday lived up to its slogan that says “together we can” when it joined the bandwagon in the fight against gender based violence with a N$50 000 sponsorship towards the eagerly awaited MTC Knockout Project. With less than 16 days left before the MTC Knockout Project takes centre stage at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort on October 12, Namibian corporates have in recent weeks been hard at work collaborating with MTC to ensure this important project is smoothly executed and lives up to its purpose and intend.

The MTC Knockout Project, by intend and purpose, aims to create awareness around the ongoing gender-based violence against women and children while at the same time strongly condemning all forms of violent crimes.

As part of the MTC Knockout Project, the event will see a total of nine local personalities from various spheres of life being pitted against each other in exhibition boxing fights, which will be conducted in a way that leaves a strong message against the continues violence against women that has gripped Namibia.

Officially handing over the N$50 000 sponsorship in the capital yesterday, Metropolitan Head of Distribution Theophelus Gurirab, said Metropolitan Namibia is indeed delighted to have taken a bold stand, not only to participate in this one of a kind Gender Based Violence boxing event that is initiated by MTC, but to also make a bold statement to the Namibian community at large.

With the N$50 000 sponsorship, Metropolitan automatically landed their branded logos on the trunks of one of the participants and prominent businessman Johnny Johnson ‘JJD’ Doeseb, who is set to square off against activist Job Amupanda in one of the many fights pencilled for the night.

“Our decision to take part in this event is motivated by the responsibility that we have as corporate citizens and that is to protect our children and women against all forms and acts of gender based violence at all cost. Gender based violence is a profound and widespread problem in Namibia, and impacting on almost every aspect of our lives as a country,” said Gurirab.

Meanwhile, Doeseb who is Metropolitan’s sponsored personality for the project, yesterday sent out a stern warning to opponent Amupanda, cautioning his opponent and fans to expect nothing but top-notch action. The Walvis Bay-based construction and earthmoving magnet also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of ending violence and all societal ills meted out against women and at times children.

“I think it’s important that we take a stand and fight gender based violence, because without women, there wouldn’t be any space for men, which is why we should do anything to protect women and children. We as men do not have any rights to use violence as a means of venting our frustration. Violence has no place in our society and on 12 October, we must make sure that gender based violence becomes a thing of the past. Whenever you are angered, it must not be directed to women and children, they are not our punching bags,” said Doeseb.

Metropolitan is the third corporate to come on board following Namdia and Nasria who last week extended the same support to brand the boxing personality, Luis Munana (Namdia), and Job Amupanda (Nasria).

Individuals are urged to purchase a table seating 10 people for N$10 000 while general tickets are going for N$250 at Webtickets. All proceeds from this project will, through the office of Chairperson of the National Council Margaret Mensah-Williams, be given to a charity project of choice that fights gender based violence.

2019-09-27 10:15:00 8 hours ago