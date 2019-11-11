MICT implements austerity measures

RUNDU - The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has resolved to suspend the provision of all government public address systems services, recording studios, video coverage and production after hours, during weekends and public holidays countrywide.

Provisions of the same services for private entities and persons is also suspended.

According to an official circular seen by this reporter signed by the MICT executive director Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, the decision was taken at the ministry’s management meeting held on 29 October as a means of cost-cutting and prioritising key strategic areas where funds can be utilised more optimally.

However the above-mentioned suspension does not affect officially declared national days involving national events, celebrations, commemorations and state funerals.

“During the past 29 years, our ministry provided the above-mentioned services to O/M/As at very affordable prices. Sound engineers and media officers accompanied O/M/As to various regions to film and produce documentaries, news clips and information videos to provide sound systems at events that sometimes took on average two weeks,” Ua-Ndjarakana said.

“The subsistence and travel (S&T) allowance, overtime and transport budget lines of the ministry are only linked to national events. As a result, the expenditures on hired services provision by this ministry have by far outweighed current budget allocations,” he said.



