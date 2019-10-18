Military college to improve quality of training Staff Reporter National Khomas

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob yesterday inaugurated a military institution aimed at improving the quality of training for members of the Namibian Defence Force.

The Okahandja-based Namibia Command and Training College will provide full knowledge of tactical and operational warfare to trainees both at command and staff level, Geingob emphasised yesterday.

“The establishment of the military institution of such a magnitude marks another significant milestone in the history of the Namibian Defence Force,” said Geingob. Geingob added that the staff college would help advance military service education to prepare officers for command and staff responsibilities. This, he said, will enable officers to serve in the strategic and operational headquarters.

The college will also improve the preparedness, adaptability and competency of military officers at regional, continental and international level.

“I wish to remind the commanders and military planners to ensure that officers have received quality and realistic training to be able to understand the security environment in which they operate,” Geingob said.

He further noted that today’s modern world requires diversified military training in order to respond to immediate and perceived threats.

It is expected that the new college would contribute to cost cutting in terms of training expenditure.

Geingob also thanked neighbouring countries Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe as well as other nations like Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana that have assisted NDF members with training opportunities.

“It would be remiss of me if I do not express our sincere gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, for the generous and invaluable support rendered to the Namibian government in the construction of this college,” Geingob added.

