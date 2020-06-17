Millions available for water infrastructure Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The Agriculture, Water and Land Reform ministry has been allocated an amount of N$929 million in order to improve the water security situation in the country, including upgrading of the existing infrastructure.

Minister Calle Schlettwein announced this while motivating the ministry’s budget in the National Assembly on Monday.

Schlettwein said the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) identifies the water sector as one of the focus areas.

Schlettwein said from the total of N$929 million, an amount of N$657 million is earmarked for the capital projects in the water sector, while an amount of N$80 million is earmarked for Covid-19 water subsidy, whereas the remaining N$272 million is intended for operational expenditures.

Furthermore, Schlettwein said to avoid water shortages within two to four years, the ministry has allocated an amount of N$3.6 billion to upgrade among others the Gammams Direct Potable Reclamation, Kombat-Berg Aukas power supply and the refurbishment of the Von Bach pump stations to enhance water supply to the central areas of Namibia.

Also, he said, the money will be used for the refurbishment of the Kuiseb Collector 2 and replacement of the Schwarzekuppe-Swakopmund and Omdel-Wlotzkasbaken pipelines to improve water supply at the central coastal areas.

He added likewise, the upgrading and extension of the Oshakati Water Treatment Plant (OWTP) and the Rundu Purification Plant to improve water supply in the central northern areas and Kavango East region particularly in Rundu town and surrounding areas.

He said a loan amount of N$1.8 billion has been secured from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for these projects, leaving a shortfall of N$1.8 billion.

Furthermore, Schlettwein says for this financial year, an amount of N$360 million is required as government co-financing, of which only N$73 million is allocated.

He said an alternative funding option would have to be found during the MTEF period to avoid a serious water crisis in any part of the country. Furthermore, he said, of the total allocation earmarked for capital projects, an amount of N$529 million is provided for the settlement of claims by the contractor of Neckartal Dam.

For the rural water supply programme, Schlettwein said the ministry has allocated N$54 million that will be used for the the finalisation of the construction of Ondangwa-Omuntele pipeline extension and King Kauluma-Omutsegwonime Water Supply Scheme in Oshikoto region, the construction of water supply scheme for the displaced communities of Kavango East (Shamvhura to Shamangorwa pipeline) and the commencement of the construction of the Ruacana South Water Supply scheme. – ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

