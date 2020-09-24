  • September 24th, 2020



Ministry probes lion attack

Ministry probes lion attack

Obrien Simasiku   National   Oshikoto
330
0

OMUTHIYA - The environment ministry has launched an investigation to determine if a police case can be opened after farmers recently undertook to hunt a lioness that was reportedly killing goats north of Etosha National Park. 
The incident happened a fortnight ago in which a man was injured by the lioness after it was shot and wounded by another farmer. 
The animal was later put down by environment ministry officials due to the risk it was posing to the public, according to ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda. 

“The preliminary investigations indicate that the lion has been killing goats between Ovenduka and Onghulumba north of Etosha since the 9th of September. 
The extent of the injuries is still to be established,” he added. 
In the same vein, he warned the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and rather report human-wildlife conflict incidents to the authorities. Similarly, he cautioned against risking human lives by hunting dangerous predators.  
Just last week, three men were viciously attacked and injured by a leopard near Usakos after it attacked goats. 
- osimasiku@nepc.com.na


Obrien Simasiku
2020-09-24 09:24:08 | 12 hours ago
Ministry probes lion attack - New Era Live

