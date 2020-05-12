Ministry rejects request to resume classes 

The education ministry has rejected a formal request by private schools to resume with face-to-face learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The request came days after government announced that face-to-face classes would only resume by 3 August later this year as part of measures to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

The executive director in the ministry of education, Sanet Steenkamp, said they have been approached by the association of private schools and individual schools requesting permission to open their doors to learners for face-to-face teaching and learning.

In response, Steenkamp reiterated that the directives by the ministry were very clear to all schools. Hence, she said, the ministry and the public at large are subjected to the applicable laws in place.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency on 17 March in terms of Article 26 (1) of the Namibian Constitution.

“Please note that the current post-lockdown period of 5 May until 1 June 2020, stage 2, is governed by Proclamation No. 17 as issued on 4 May 2020. The implications for schools are explicitly stated in paragraph 4 on page 3, meaning that all schools remain closed for learners during this stage 2 period,” Steenkamp noted. She urged all schools in the regions to adhere to this regulation and only continue with distance learning support through printed learning packages or alternative modes. Face-to-face classes are only expected to resume during the stage 4 post-lockdown period on 3 August. According to Steenkamp, all schools should follow guidelines to ensure the safety of children, teachers and staff members. All staff members of the ministry, including teachers, hostel staff and cleaners were expected to report for duty between last Wednesday and yesterday. The government has in the meantime allowed schools to conduct classes through online platforms, but the system has received criticism as it does not cater for all pupils. – anakale@nepc.com.na

