Minor girl raped in presence  of mom

The Namibian police in Khomas region are looking for two unknown male suspects, who allegedly raped a 12-year-old minor girl in the presence of her mother and younger sister.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 03:00 at a residence in Kamanjab Street, Havana.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the two suspects allegedly took turns to rape the girl before robbing the family its belongings.

“It is alleged that two unknown suspects, with faces covered with balaclavas, broke into a shack where a mother and her two minor daughters were sleeping; they allegedly held them at gunpoint, threatened to kill them and had the audacity and time to rape one of the minor girls, who is 12 years old,” said Shikwambi, who also expressed concern that women and children continue to be victims of horrific and degrading crimes.

According to the police, the suspects managed to rob the family of cash of N$300 and a cell phone, valued at N$1 200 before fleeing.

“A hunt for the unknown suspects was launched since this morning (yesterday) but to no avail. No arrest or recovery yet. If there is anyone who knows or has seen anything, please help find these suspects,” she added. - ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-09-16 11:06:55 | 18 hours ago