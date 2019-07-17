Minors burn to death in a hut

OMUTHIYA - Two minor children burned to death in a sleeping hut at Oshikondeilwa village, while their parents were away at local cuca shops. According to the Oshikoto police report, the incident happened around 18h00 on Saturday.

It is alleged that the two minor boys aged five and six were left alone in the house by their parents who allegedly went to attend a meeting with the headman at another village.

The tragedy was discovered by a 16-year-old Jonas Amoolongo who was also out for a visit to a nearby village.

“The elder brother went back home around 18h00 and found the sleeping hut already gutted by fire, with the two minors burnt beyond recognition. He then ran to inform the parents who he found at the cuca shops around 20h00. The deceased were identified as Homateni Amoolongo and Simon David,” said the report.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Police investigation continues.

In an unrelated incidence, a 38-year old man died on the spot after the Toyata Corolla sedan he was travelling in collided with another Corolla on the Omuthiya Ondangwa main road. The deceased was identified as Jairus Nahole from Onamavo village, while the other driver, 24-year old Fillemon Tuhafeni Shitaleni was admitted at Oshakati State Hospital in a critical condition. The next of kin have been informed.

