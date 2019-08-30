Miss Rose to host wine and music show

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Local RnB songstress, Miss Rose, will be presenting a wine and music show tomorrow at the Wine and Bar Shop.

“The type of music I do is the one you listen to while having a glass of wine,” she said. Miss Rose said it is going to be a live music show. “I am going to be singing my songs, no covers this time around,” she highlighted. She also informed Entertainment Now! that the first 40 people will get free wine glasses. Since she mostly sings about love and heartbreak, among others, she figured it will be a perfect idea to host such a show.

ML, otherwise known as Maria Lisa, will be one of the artists performing at the event.

Miss Rose also revealed that there will be a surprise performer, who is well known in the industry who is in a group but he will be doing something solo. She said the session will last two hours, starting from 18h30.

Miss Rose, who does Afro-pop and soul, has also done house music. “This is one of the reasons why you should come to the show. Apart from songs about heartbreaks and new love, I sing about empowerment.

There is a song on my album titled ‘Champion’ and it says everything about empowerment ‘Do whatever you want to do, you are stronger than you think’,” she said.

