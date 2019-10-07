Mob murder case set for 2020

WINDHOEK – The case involving 10 people, who were arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old Congolese refugee in June last year, will continue in a local court next year.

This came to light when the group made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week for the prosecutor general’s decision, which according to the State was not yet available.

Consequently, the case was postponed to February 12, 2020.

During previous court proceedings, the State informed the court that the prosecutor general returned the docket to the investigating officer with additional instructions that needed to be complied with.

On Friday, State prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court that the investigating officer has complied with the prosecutor general’s decision, thus investigations are now complete. Likius further informed the court the docket will be summarised and forwarded again to the prosecutor general’s office for decision.

The accused in the matter are Tangeni Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22, and Teofelus Heita, 24.

The prosecution charged Mushimba and his co-accused with a count of murder each for what it deems as unlawful and intentional killing.

According to court documents, the group killed Congolese refugee Valentine Tshitamungi by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body.

Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in hospital. The incident occurred on June 12, 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene.

As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group ended up assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the robbery and when victim cried for help.

Mushimba and his co-accused are currently on bail of N$3 000 respectively and their bail was extended until the scheduled appearance in court.



2019-10-07 07:35:24 1 days ago