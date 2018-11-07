Models for Miss U.P. Academy still have time to enter

WINDHOEK - Models aspiring for the title of Miss U.P. Academy still has time to register and enter the competition till this Saturday at 18h00 just before the pageant.

Registration for the pageant, under the auspices of the Gobabis-based U.P. Talent Academy, is N$150 per model. The beauty pageant, now in its second year running, is this Saturday in Gobabis. It aims at promoting the talents of young girls from the Omaheke Region, in particular and Namibia at large.

The pageant is for the first time having a music bash as a platform for upcoming local artists to come show case their talents featuring the likes of Twizzy, Rykid, Nero and Kiko Matundu. Big names from the region now raving the market like Diop Kamaizemi Katuuo, KDK, Abia Katuuo, Mr Mooi and Ngaro will lead the stage on the evening .It has been made possible, among others, by the assistance of Norma uazengisa Manufacturing CC, Momley Moringa Products, Dial A Quick loan and Pouua Bar.

The academy works with inspiring models to prepare them for the fashion industry in collaboration with bigger modeling agencies, events’ organisers, fashion designers, artists and other organisations working with models. One of the major responsibilities of the U.P Academy is to arrange training workshops for the models after which they receive certificates of completion.

Another responsibility is to ensure that every signed up model takes part in every photoshoot for model corporate identity. The Academy is owned and directed by Uataviza Patire with other five executive members who are emerging entrepreneur from Gobabis. U.P stands for his initials. I want to be the first to come and give Omaheke some class that can compete at international levels. Patire is currently with the newly established Omaheke Community Radio.

More info is available from: 0815555234 or 0813257323 or email: lefackyvee@gmail.com

