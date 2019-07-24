Money for Cosafa teams already taken care of – Cosmos

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Deputy Chairperson of the Fifa Normalization Committee Franco Cosmos, yesterday assured that all logistics around the participation of both the Brave Gladiators and the national U/20 women’s team in upcoming Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) competitions have been well taken care of and no hiccups will be incurred.

The Brave Gladiators, which is the country’s senior women’s team, and their juniors the U/20 ladies team are both set to simultaneously compete in Cosafa Championships – with the Gladiators competing in the Cosafa Senior Women’s Cup and the U/20s in the Cosafa Women’s U/20 Championships all starting July 31 until August 11 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

In the case of both competitions, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) is only required to cater for the players’ and coaching staff appearance/call up feels and flight tickets.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Cosmos said: “For Cosafa tournaments, most of the vital expenses are normally catered by the organisers and that leaves us with only the players’ salaries and flights to take care of. But so far everything is on track as far as the participation of both women teams.”

He also touched on the Brave Warriors Friday clash away to the Comoros Island for their 1st leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) in Moroni, saying since it is still in the qualification phase of the competition, the association will foot the bill for the Warriors qualification efforts for the 2020 Chan as CAF only comes on board if teams qualifies for the actual finals.



