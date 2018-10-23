More alleged credit card abuse unearthed at Walvis

WALVIS BAY - The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has intensified its investigation into the Walvis Bay municipal council after the alleged abuse of two more credit cards at council came to light.

ACC’s Erongo Region Chief Investigating Officer Walter Kurz yesterday told New Era that apart from the N$83 000 alleged credit card abuse by councillor Simson Nghilumbwa, who was suspended last week, there’s strong initial evidence that two more credit cards have been abused.

“We do not want to link any names to the suspected abuse at this stage but I can confirm that we are looking into it with the possibility that more councillors could be questioned in due course,” Kurz said.

“Our senior investigating officer is currently at Walvis Bay to obtain a few outstanding statements and documents after which we will know the full extension of the new developments,” he said yesterday afternoon.

Sources within council week last week told New Era that the ongoing investigation of credit card abuse, which resulted in the suspension of councillor and chairperson of the management committee Simson Nghilumbwa, has unearthed various irregularities.

“It seems more credit cards have been abused and ACC is looking at both current and former councillors to check the spending habits of councillors. Only then we will really know how much exactly has been recklessly spent by our councillors,” a source said. Also commenting on their ongoing investigation with regard to Nghilumbwa’s suspension, Kurz indicated that the councillor has already paid back a substantial amount of money, although he did not reveal how much it was. This, he says, makes it clear that the councillor has in fact admitted to the abuse.

Kurz also said that it is unclear at this stage whether any criminal charges will be laid against the councillor and the two others who are currently being investigated for alleged credit card abuse.

Meanwhile the Walvis Bay council is yet to issue a statement on Nghilumbwa’s suspension as the minutes of the meeting in which the decision was taken were yet to be confirmed.

