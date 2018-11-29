More learners benefit from Chinese scholarship

WINDHOEK - The Chinese Ambassador Scholarship was recently extended to Dr Lemmer High School and Mariental Secondary School in Hardap Region, bringing the number of beneficiary schools to 28.

Spearheaded by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, the programme has since its inception benefitted thousands of students in 11 regions across the country.

“For now, I am proud to say that the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship has covered 28 schools in 11 regions all around Namibia. The last three regions will be covered at the beginning of next year as soon as possible,” he assured the schools that have not yet benefitted.

Expounding on his mission to the south, Zhang commended Hardap Regional Governor Esme Sophia Isaack, teachers, learners and parents for according his delegation a warm and hospitable welcome.

Zhang waxed lyrical about the caring and warm-hearted reception that was crowned by a group of learners from the two schools singing the Chinese national anthem, a compassionate gesture that melted his heart and he described the rhythmic performance as “wonderful”.

“I have to admit that the China Anthem they prepared moved me a lot. I want to express my sincere thanks for the kind arrangements and wonderful performance by the cute kids from the two schools,” he said. He said the Hardap governor was full of praise for the all-weather and long-standing diplomatic relations between the two countries and people and even Swapo and the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“She specifically highly appreciated the Chinese support and assistance to the education field of Namibia. She used to be a teacher and I am also from a family of teachers. We all know the great importance of education. That’s why we strongly encourage the learners to study hard to hold their fate within their hands,” said Zhang, adding that the funds availed to the learners should strictly be to buy uniforms, school stationery, books and to pay for school fees.

“I am confident that through joint efforts from all kinds of people who care for education, we can make good things happen for many ambitious young people,” he further stated.

The Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Fund was initially started in 2017 with seed capital of N$330 000 and the first learners to benefit were from Highline Secondary School in Katutura who got cash incentives amounting to N$24 500, but many have since also benefitted. In Khomas Region, Otjomuise Primary, Chairman Mao Zedong High School, People’s Primary and Monte Christo Primary have benefitted.

In Omusati Region, John Alphons Pandeni Combined School, Onawa Secondary School and Power Station Academy while in Ohangwena schools such as Oshikango Combined School and Onangolo Combined School have benefitted.

The beneficiaries in Oshana are Oshekasheka Combined School and Oikango Combined School while in Kavango East and Kavango West the schools that also got this scholarship are Dr Romanus Kampungu Secondary, St Boniface College, Noordgrens Secondary School and Elcin Nkurenkuru High School. And Himarwa Iithete Senior Secondary School.

Others are schools such as Otjikoto Senior Secondary School and Joseph Simaneka Asino Secondary School in Oshikoto Region, while Swakopmund Namib High School, Martin Luther High School, the International School of Walvis Bay and Walvis De Duine Secondary School in Erongo also benefitted from this scholarship. Other regions whose schools got the scholarship are in Kunene and Omaheke.

