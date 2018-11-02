More local artists to perform at Ivyson’s tour

More local artists will perform at the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium on November 24 during the Ivyson Tour.

The Ivyson Tour is a worldwide album tour hosted by the South African rapper, songwriter and record producer Nasty C, who recently released his album, King. Knowledge Iipinge says artists such as Lioness, Romi, KK, The Rhythm, Spouse and some few Djs are set to show their talents during this event that promises nothing but the best entertainment.

Strictly, limited with no additional tickets will be available when sold out; those interested in attending the concert are advised to buy their tickets from Webtickets for N$125 for early birds and N$250 for golden circle.

Nasty-C will be in the country this week, giving away free tickets and promoting the event, while at the same time networking with fans. Born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Nasty C has made a name for himself as the voice of his generation. The 21-year-old South Africa Annual Music Awards (SAMA) and South Africa Hip-hop Awards (SAHHA)-winning rapper released his debut album, Bad Hair, as well as its re-release, Bad Hair Extensions, in 2016. The chart-topping single, Juice Back – which spawned an international remix featuring Davido and Cassper Nyovest – preceded it.

Earlier this year, the artist who is also known as The Coolest Kid in Africa, signed with Africa Creative Agency and Universal Music Group Africa, one of the biggest music production company in South Africa.



