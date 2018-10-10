Mother accused of scalding stepchild granted bail

ONDANGWA - The stepmother accused of burning her stepdaughter with boiling water was released on bail of N$2500 at the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The 36-year-old Pafunisia Mwadhina Josua was granted bail on condition she does not contact the victim directly or indirectly until the matter has been finalised and she will not leave Ondangwa without informing the investigating officer. She was also warned not to commit similar offences while out on bail.

Josua is further expected to report herself to the police station at Ondangwa every first Friday of the month.

Prosecutor Veziruapi Hindjou told court the state no longer object to bail being granted as the victim has relocated to a different household and school.

The matter was remanded to November 21 this year.

Josua faces a charge of assault to cause grievous bodily harm, read with the provision of domestic violence.

Josua is alleged to have burnt her 10-year-old stepdaughter with boiling water on September 16 after she allegedly forgot to switch off the geyser.

As a result, the victim suffered severe open wounds all over her body, with her clothes alleged to be sticking to the oozing wounds.

In addition to being burnt with hot water, the victim has allegedly occasionally beaten with a belt buckle.

On one occasion, a knife also struck her after Josua allegedly threw it in her direction.

The victim has since been relocated to her stepmother and father and now lives with her maternal grandmother.

Josua was represented by Tuwilika Shailemo with magistrate Ilke Rheent on the bench.





2018-10-10 09:10:10 2 months ago