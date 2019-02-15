MoU to improve service in three regions

ONGWEDIVA - In the quest to deliver services to the most abandoned communities in Kavango West, Oshikoto and Ohangwena, the three regions on Thursday signed an MoU to improve service delivery.

The MoU will ensure inter-regional cooperation and strengthen joint planning on socio-economic developmental activities through concerted regional efforts between the signatory regions.

It will ensure the regions deliver effective services in areas such as water, health, road network, schools, access to available natural resources, housing information and all other developmental aspects, the Chairperson of Ohangwena Regional Council Erickson Ndawanifa said at the signing ceremony held at Okongo.

“It has been observed that the communities along the borders of these regions are struggling to get services from who and where. Therefore, it is high time for these three regional governments to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to all residents of our regions,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Ohangwena Region Usko Nghaamwa welcomed the agreement and urged the signatories to make sure that the goals and objectives are achieved to improve the living standard of the people and sustain its natural resources.

Chairperson of the Kavango West Regional Council Joseph Sivaku appealed to the accounting officers of the three regions to ensure that the objectives stipulated in the agreement are realised.

“The three regions which are party to this agreement must make sure that the Memorandum of Understanding signed today should not become a filling document, but a living document that can add value to the lives of our residents. It is also important that our technocrats expand this agreement into practical operational activities,” he said.

Chairperson of the Oshikoto Regional Council Samuel Shivute said the agreement will get rid of duplication of services at regional borders.

“Under this agreement, we will be able to share resources to build capacity amongst our regions and be able to provide support through consolidating of resources,” said Shivute.

