Mouton trial  nears conclusion

WINDHOEK – The trial of Morne Mouton is nearing its conclusion in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court with submissions before judgement geared for next week Tuesday.

Making an appearance before magistrate Vanessa Stanley yesterday Mouton, 21, was informed the court could not proceed with submissions as scheduled as the state prosecutor dealing with the matter is currently in South Africa. The court gave a final remand for submissions to May 14 since the matter has been postponed previously four times.

Mouton is on trial for three counts of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, all to which he has denied guilt.

The charges emanate from the gruesome accident which resulted in the death of police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35, and two civilians, namely Werner Simon, 22, and Joshua Ngenokesho (age unknown). The incident took place on July 4, 2015 in Sam Nujoma Drive, Windhoek.

State witnesses who took the stand during the trial testified that Mouton who was a mere teenager at the time bumped into a stationary vehicle in Sam Nujoma Drive that was pulled over by the police.

The witnesses testified that as the officers were busy interrogating the unknown men in the vehicle, they noticed an approaching grey VW Polo vehicle that was being driven at a high-speed in their direction.

It is alleged that Mouton was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, according to witness testimonies. However, in his defence, Mouton denied such allegations. He testified that he was not under the influence of alcohol nor was he speeding when he bumped his car.

He said that he had seen an unidentified person crossing the road in his front, which caused him to veer off to avoid ramming into passing cars.

Mouton further defended himself that he merely bumped into the stationary vehicle – he said his vision was blurred by the lights of two stationary vehicles that were facing oncoming traffic.

2019-05-07 09:02:51 1 days ago