Mouton’s trial deferred to November

WINDHOEK – The trial of the man being prosecuted for the death of two civilians and a Windhoek City Police officer has been set down for three months.

Morne Mouton, 23, is charged with three counts of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving for a horrific car accident that occurred on July 4, 2015 along Sam Nujoma Drive in Windhoek.

During his appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court last week, Mouton was informed that his case will only resume on November 22. He was appearing before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley for submission before judgement but the matter could not proceed due to the unavailability of the assigned state prosecutor.

Currently free on bail of N$6 000, Mouton was arrested in 2015 for the gruesome accident which resulted in the death of police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35, and two civilians, namely Werner Simon, 22, and Joshua Ngenokesho (age unknown).

According to witnesses, the police were attending to a house break-in in Hochland Park when they came across three unknown men in a stationary taxi along Sam Nujoma Drive.

The officers allegedly pulled over to question the unknown men. As the officers were busy interrogating the unknown men, they noticed an approaching grey VW Polo sedan that was being driven at high speed.

Mouton’s car allegedly bumped into the stationary police vehicle consequently hitting and instantly killing Gaoseb and the other two men.

Mouton, in his defence, indicated that on the date in question he saw a man crossing the road and swerved off the road. According to him his vision was blurred by the lights of two stationary vehicles that were facing oncoming traffic.

During the trial, Mouton informed the court that he was not under the influence of alcohol nor was he speeding on the date in question. This is despite witnesses testifying that he smelled of alcohol and the way he spoke were signs of someone who was under the influence of alcohol.

Mouton is being represented by defence attorney Sisa Namandje with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting for the state.

