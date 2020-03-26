  • March 29th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ MPs standoff to be dealt with

MPs standoff to be dealt with

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa   Front Page News   Khomas
6,191
0

Share on social media


Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi was evasive yesterday on what possible action the August House would take after a war of words broke out between Landless People’s Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi and labour minister Utoni Nujoma. 

The ugly scenes played out just before the start of the Tuesday session in the National Assembly. In a widely circulated video footage, Swartbooi and his deputy Henny Seibeb, in retaliation against inflammatory comments reportedly made by Nujoma against the opposition leader, could be seen being pulled away by other members of the National Assembly.

“All we can say at this point is that, there are rules and procedures to be followed in dealing with such matters. When that process is finalised, the appropriate information will be shared accordingly,” Katjavivi said through National Assembly spokesperson David Nahogandja yesterday. 

When contacted for comment yesterday, Swapo’s new chief whip, Hamunyera Hambyuka could not comment despite promising to do so later. The LPM, through its chief whip Seibeb, claimed Nujoma used the f-word and “some explicit language”, which according to him then bordered on cursing Swartbooi’s mother. 
“At that moment, Hon. Swartbooi reacted instinctively in a manner that he did: Confronting Mr. Nujoma. We hasten and add at this juncture that we condemn the unprofessional and uncalled for conduct by Nujoma, and urge Swapo Party to advise that person to desist from his provocative posture,” Seibeb said in a statement. 

“We are acutely informed that Mr. Nujoma has previously never been reprimanded for disrespectful behaviour towards other MPs of opposition parties in the 6th National Assembly and in other previous National Assembly sessions,” he said, adding that LPM has advised Swartbooi to lay crimen injuria charges against the minister. 

“I conducted on Friday, 20 March 2020 a meeting with Swapo chief whip, Hon. Hambyuka to specifically address the behaviour of Mr. Nujoma. Equally so, we are acutely aware of huge responsibilities placed on our shoulders and shall, going forward, maintain good collegiality with other members of parliament,” he said. Attempts to reach Nujoma proved futile yesterday as his phone went unanswered. 

Messages sent to his private mobile phone were also not responded to. There is open hostility between Swartbooi and Nujoma since 2017 when the former called his then immediate superior at the land reform minister an “idiot” in the National Assembly. Swartbooi had made the remarks whilst still serving as a Swapo MP and deputy minister of land reform. President Hage Geingob later fired Swartbooi after he refused to apologise to Nujoma. Swartbooi later quit the ruling party and founded LPM.

-ktjitemisa@nepc.coma.na 


Kuzeeko Tjitemisa
2020-03-26 07:42:08 | 3 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ MPs standoff to be dealt with - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Carol Harding

    OMG I am from Italy Few months back doctor told me that Iwas Herpes positive, I lost all hope in life on one faithful dayJune 13th I came across a woman say about Dr USIFOH Imessaged the woman and she told me that Dr USIFOH is avery good doctor and Dr USIFOH helped her to get rid of herHerpes permanent I ask her for Dr USIFOH contact she sent itto me and I decided to email him and he told me that all isgoing to be well with me and I decided to purchased hisherbal medicine and Dr USIFOH used Ups courier service toship the herbal medicine to me and he also told me how I willused the herbal medicine and I did as he told me behold I amnow negative as you are reading this testimony and pleaseemail Dr USIFOH via drusifohherbalhome@gmail. com orwhatsApp him on +2348136788465 or call him

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds