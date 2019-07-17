MTC happy with Headway ITIL 4 training services

WINDHOEK - Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has expressed satisfaction with the first foundation workshop on the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) 4 hosted by Headway Consulting during the second week of July 2019. Headway is the only truly Namibian company certified to deliver training on this new and improved ITIL 4 to both the public and private sector. ITIL is a framework designed to standardise the selection, planning, delivery and maintenance of IT services within a business with the goal to improve efficiency and achieve predictable service delivery.

ITIL continues to evolve and the workshops that Headway is now hosting for companies that are serious about their customer experience and quality of service delivery are embracing ITIL 4. The fourth iteration of ITIL expands on previous versions and provides a practical and flexible basis for the journey of digital transformation. This foundation training gives participants a chance to get acquainted, familiarised and ultimately trained and certified in the different steps of ITIL.

ITIL provides an end-to-end IT/digital operating model for the delivery and operation of tech-enabled products and services. Streamlining processes that were previously not technology driven and delaying service delivery to the stakeholders and prone to errors is what ITIL is all about. The ITIL 4 Foundation certification training allows participants to gain knowledge about the fundamentals of the latest ITIL 4 update and introduces them to the Service Value System (SVS) which describes how enterprise components and activities work together to enable value creation.

“MTC is quite proud to be associated with Headway, and as usual, our motto and philosophy as MTC will invariably be, to constantly enhance service delivery, implement latest and cutting-edge technology and continue to be the digital enabler to our customers. Hence, we are embracing ITIL 4,” expressed MTC’s General Manager: Information Technology Patrick Mushimba

According to Headway Consulting’s MD, Jan Coetzee, sharing knowledge and skills with local organisations like MTC, lays the foundation for local knowledge and know-how, using internationally recognised policies and frameworks to implement solutions to Namibian challenges.

ITIL 4 is the most widely accepted approach to IT Service Management (ITSM) in the world. It does require investment and automating processes, standardised systems like ITIL, and a detailed set of practices for ITSM. Focusing on aligning IT Services with the needs of business. Both profit and non-profit organisations as well as government departments realise the need for IT services and business processes to be aligned, and how this can be beneficial for the organisation as well as employees.

“ITIL 4 delivers a whole new level of training and certification for Namibians and Namibian organisations. Delivering quality service delivery based on tech-driven best processes and best practises from around the world. Within the foreseeable future governments and institutions will demand implementation and adherence to ITIL, MTC is already ahead of the game by attending these foundation workshops,” said Coetzee.

2019-07-17 10:25:22 1 days ago