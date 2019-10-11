MTC Knockout Project promises fireworks tomorrow

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The stage is set and all is in place for the much anticipated MTC Knockout Project, which will see an assortment of public figures from various spheres of life take to the ring at the Windhoek Country Club to trade leather in a tranche of exhibition fights.

MTC Knockout Project event aims to create awareness around the scorching issue of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and also tackle head-on all societal ills meted out against women and children. In action tomorrow night, award-winning musician KP Illest will face radio and television personality Paul Da Prince in the junior middleweight division, while veteran radio presenter Jossy Joss squares off against prominent local businessman Amos Shiyuka in the heavyweight division.

In the cruiserweight category, award-winning gospel artist D-Naff will be in the action against Amos Kambonde, while the super middleweight division will see Dj Cheeze taking on local musician Sunny Boy and political activist Job Amupanda takes to the ring for an exchange against well-known coastal businessman Johnny Johnson Doëseb in junior middleweight category.

Meanwhile, Mappz Kapofi, who is a radio presenter, will be in action against Mufaro Nesongano who is the communications manager at Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR). Also in the mix tomorrow will be Kwiku music great Tate Buti taking on managing director of Mikel Jes, Michael Vermeulen in a heavyweight fight.

Yesterday during a presser at MTC’s Head office in the capital, NWR, MVA Fund and event initiators MTC became the latest three companies to throw their financial weight behind the project with N$50 000 sponsorships apiece – bringing it to a total N$150 000 given on the day.

