MTC Sunshine boxing stable still in the driving seat …reflecting on the highs and lows of Namibian boxing

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Boxing is arguably one of Namibia’s most followed sporting disciplines and most successful, judging from the number of world champions past and present.



The tough and demanding rigours of leather trading is also the only sports code that has consistently delivered the goods without failure on the international sporting arena over the years as can be attested by this particular discipline’s domination at the prestigious Annual Sports Awards - scooping the best awards on offer over the last four years.

A quick reflection on the highlights from this particular discipline of the year under review reveals the following;



In February 2018, MTC Sunshine Promotions officially honoured Namibia’s most experienced boxer Paulus “The Hitman” Moses with a boxing ring, specifically designed for the veteran boxer, declaring him a boxing legend.

In the same month, Moses made history by becoming the first Namibian to fight in the boxing capital of the world, Nevada, USA for a world title against Raymundo Beltran.



The Namibian’s impressive performance obliged boxing experts on the consensus that he actually won the fight claimed that he was indeed robbed of a deserved victory by the judges.



In March, the trident of World rated boxers from the revered MTC Sunshine Promotions stable in the shape of Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa, Jeremiah Nakathila and Mike Shonena successfully defended their WBO Africa titles at the annual Independence Boxing Tourney titled “The Legacy Fight” in honour of Namibia’s three Presidents, at the Ramatex Hall.



On the flip side, Namibia’s internationally acclaimed boxing promoter-cum-handler, Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias, and long serving coach Imms Moses parted ways and as this were not enough - former unified champion Julius Indongo developed itchy feet as he unceremoniously jumped from the MTC Sunshine stable in a move interpreted by boxing pundits as self-cannibalisation of his then flourishing boxing career.



Indongo suffered his second knockout defeat against Regis Prograis from the USA under the watchful eye of Moses.

In March, Sakaria Lukas who was rated number 2 in the Featherweight division signed a new 2-year deal with MTC Sunshine but strangely walked out of the stable to join forces with rival camp Imms Moses.



However, the boxer sadly dormant with no fights forthcoming, which resulted in the boxer losing his WBO rating.

In April this year, MTC Sunshine Promotions and Bond Promotions from Botswana joined hands to co-promote a boxing bonanza in neigbouring Botswana, feauturing Namibian boxer Times Shuulula in the main bout. The Namibian won the bout.



In August, MTC Sunshine Promotions partnered with Kalakoda Promotions and co-promoted another successful boozing bonanza in Swakopmund, featuring Jeremiah Nakathila on the main card bout. He successfully retained his WBO Africa belt with an impressive knockout triumph.



In Sept, former MTC Sunshine product and former WBO world champion Paulus Ambunda stunned the world with a remarkable comeback when he claimed the vacant IBO world title. Ambunda is now set to fight the same opponent next year.



However, the pair will be eyeing the more credible WBC continental title - a crystal clear demonstration that IBO is not considered a serious global title in the world of boxing.



Arguably the biggest boxing event of the year happened in October this year when Walter Kautondokwa made international headlines when he stepped in the ring with Andrade for the vacant WBO Middleweight world title.

And even though the hard punching Namibian lost the narrowly contest, he certainly earned the respect of the boxing world displaying brave boxing virtuosity before losing the fight on points;



During the same month, WBO honoured Kautondokwa with the prestigious accolade, the WBO Best African Fighter Award at its WBO Panama Convention.



Just last month, another boxer from the revered Sunshine stable Mike Shonena, successfully defended his title against Mfaume Mfaume from Tanzania in an epic tough fight that had boxing followers glued to their seats.

Also last month, MTC Sunshine Promotions successfully staged the biggest annual national amateur boxing tourney with over 10 regions attending under the theme “MTC Sunshine Cup”.



Just before departing for the quadrennial Commonwealth Games, MTC Sunshine Promotions came to the rescue of Namibia’s leading amateur Light Welterweight boxer Jonas Junius with a handsome amount of N$10,000 to assist him with preparations.



Junias won gold medal at the multi sports games and was subsequently voted best sports man at the annual NSC Sports Awards in Swakopmund in October this year. In addition,

MTC gifted a pair of Commonwealth medalists with an amount of N$50,000 apiece in recognition of their incredible achievements;



In the meantime, boxing trainer Tobias Nashilongo won coach of the year award and was credited for assisting Ambunda in his IBO World title bid.



History was in the making when Harry Simon fought alongside his son Harry Jr on the same bill. MTC renewed its 6-year relationship with the MTC Sunshine Promotions whilst also bring on board another local Promoter Salute Boxing to join the MTC family.



Based on the above boxing highlights, MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions has clearly been the most active Academy - making local, continental and international headlines – thus securing their rightful position amongst the leading boxing promoters in world boxing.

2018-12-18 11:22:16 15 days ago