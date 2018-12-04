MTC Sunshine Cup ends on high note

WINDHOEK – The recently ended MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions Cup, aimed at inspiring and developing local amateur boxers, has been hailed a great success by the organisers.

The participating regions were Khomas, Oshikoto, Erongo, Oshana, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke and Ohangwena as well as participating clubs such as NamPol and NDF. Khomas emerged as the overall winner of the three-day tournament, while NamPol came in at second place, followed by Erongo in third place.

Nestor Thomas from Erongo was crowned the Best Boxer of the Tournament, while the Most Improved Boxer of the Tournament went to Johannes Mosorade. The Best Official award went to Joel Ngungu.

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Cup is an annual boxing tournament aimed at developing amateur boxers across the country. This year, the event took place over three days and attracted more than 120 boxers that participated in various categories.

Okombahe Boxing Club became the proud recipient of new boxing equipment that were handed over by Nestor Tobias from the MTC Sunshine Promotions.

“This tournament is all about development. We are developing boxers for the future. I am extremely happy with the three-day event. While our emphasis is on professional boxing, we cannot and should not ignore the amateurs because they are the future professionals. We are happy to hand over new boxing equipment to Okombahe Boxing Gym as our contribution to their boxers’ development and would like to thank all the boxers that participated in this year’s MTC Sunshine Cup,” said Nestor Tobias.

