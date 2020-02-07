MTC unveils 30th Independence Day concert Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

Mobile Telecommunication Limited (MTC) launched the 30th Independence Day concert in the capital on Wednesday. Sponsored by Nasria, Tafel Lager and Profile Investment, the concert is roping in continental artists including Tiwa Savage and D’Banj, both from Nigeria as well Master KG from South Africa.

Slated for 21 March 2020, the concert taking place at the Hage Geingob Stadium from 13:00 till midnight. MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager John Ekongo said music is the food of love, a universal language which transcends boundaries between tribes, races, and ethnicities.

“The power of music brings and unifies people. And that alone interprets and translates the precise point of this celebratory concert. A concert that will not just celebrate our country’s independence, but also intends to bring all Namibians in unity to celebrate in style as one,” stated Ekongo.

He urged all music enthusiast to come in numbers. “We are therefore once again, in celebrating our uniqueness, proud to present another edition of the 30th Independence Concert, in partnership with Tafel Lager, Nasria and Profile Investment, and we encourage everybody to come and celebrate with us,” urged Ekongo.

In 2015, MTC alongside partners brought Tremaine Aldon Neverson, known as Trey Songz to the Namibian shores as part of the 25th Independence Celebration. “When we did so, we were saying to our faithful fans, that we know and understand that you love music and we wanted to give you that celebration as well,” said Ekongo.

Tafel Lager Brand Manager Samanthé Heyns at the unveiling of the concert said the beer brand arose to contribute a verse to the national pride convention of the so sought to do so in a unique manner, just like Namibia.

“This year, we are collaborating with other local companies to the stature and represent. We believe there is power in the shared experience,” she mentioned.

Apart from the continental acts, a list of local acts was also released to the media which includes Top Cheri, Adora, DJ Castro, Gazza, Tate Buti, Lioness, PDK, SunnyBoy and Exit entertaining the crowd in attendance.

Well known radio presenters, Che “The Goddess” Ulenga from 99FM and Fresh FM Namibia’s Azeal Zyla “Cheeze” Matsoarelle will be the masters of ceremonies (MCs) for the day.

2020-02-07 09:37:03 | 2 days ago