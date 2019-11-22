MTC’s Innovation Centre to showcase new business solutions New Era Reporter Business Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) opened its first ICT Innovation Centre in Windhoek to test, build and showcase new business and consumer ICT applications. The MTC Innovation Centre is the first of its kind in Namibia and intends to offer business and consumer solutions that will undoubtedly boost the technological business space.

“It will provide tools for visitors to experiment or iterate on their ideas and see best how they can apply these technologies in their businesses,” said Dr Licky Erastus, MTC’s acting CEO.

The innovation centre is based at Maerua Mall and is a physical space for the digital and physical tools to bare the fruits of innovation brought to you by MTC’s Enterprise Division.

“The innovation will be focused on incubating enterprise-based services on everything from comprehensive fibre internet to digital Cloud computing services to spearhead a digital transformation in the smartphone and smart city (connected society) initiatives,” elaborated Erastus.

The centre includes the latest technologies and tools for visitors to experiment on or fathom new ideas, or see how they might apply new technologies in their businesses.

“MTC as a leading ICT provider is taking another important step to showcase the huge potential of ICT applications for both the private and business sectors,” said Erastus.

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, noted that one must be flexible to accommodate change and remain relevant. “Technological revolution screams evolution to the industry players. We have to grease the wheel that invents and reinvent new ways of doing things.”

He added that there is a need to adapt and stay on par with change and as the world is delving into the era of the Internet of Things (IoT), the country should embrace digitalisation and identify how to siphon value out of and capitalise on the phenomenon to continue providing effective and innovative market solutions.

Ekandjo said the centre is therefore strategic in arraying and positioning MTC’s fit for the future as it coincides with the company’s strategy.



